Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell has rubbed more salt into the wounds of the All Blacks, following their World Cup semifinal defeat to England.

Mitchell, the current English defence coach, has lauded the performances of the team's flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, who have set the World Cup alight over the past month.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mitchell compared the duo to All Blacks legend Richie McCaw - whom he handed his test debut in 2001 - and former Wallabies loose forward David Pocock.

"They [Underhill and Curry] are bright lads with rocks and boulders for shoulders," Mitchell told the Daily Telegraph.

Defence coach John Mitchell watches a training session in Tokyo ahead of the World Cup final. Photo / AP

"There is a lot of McCaw and Pocock in them, only our boys are quicker. We work on tackle height with them but they are developing the skills through their own awareness.

"They own it."

Mitchell was the All Blacks coach between 2001 and 2003, and led the All Blacks' failed World Cup campaign in 2003.

Approached last year to become Eddie Jones' assistant with the England team, Mitchell has been instrumental in the team's run to the final - and was credited with coming up with the defensive pattern that stunned the All Blacks in England's 19-7 World Cup semifinal win in Yokohama on Saturday.

The men in black were kept scoreless until the 57 minute.

Former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup during the opening ceremony of the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

A performance that McCaw himself referred to as one of the best he had ever seen.

Jones also had a dig at McCaw leading up to the semifinal – describing current All Blacks captain Kieran Read as their greatest ever captains.

McCaw, who captained the All Blacks in a record 110 tests (including 97 victories), hailed the English performance as "one of the best" he'd ever seen against the All Blacks.

The 38-year-old is set to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of fame the day after Saturday's World Cup final.

Another former coach, 2011 World Cup winner Graham Henry, will also be inducted.