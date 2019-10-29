It's the dilemma dividing the nation: Who to support in the Rugby World Cup final? England or South Africa? The Herald hit the streets in a bid to find out.

We're not sure if it's the colonial past, Southern Hemisphere pride, or just the fact England beat the All Blacks, most people appear to be backing South Africa.

Meanwhile, most people were yet to decide whether or not to even watch the All Blacks' bronze final playoff with Wales on Friday night.

New Zealand was denied the opportunity to play - and win - a third consecutive World Cup final on Saturday, losing 19-7 to England in the semifinal.

The Poms would take on South Africa, who defeated Wales in the other semifinal 19-16, in the final to be played on Saturday night at 10pm.

Two unscientific polls by the Herald discovered most people were keen on or were backing South Africa to win the match.

A poll on the Herald Facebook page received over 2000 votes in 30-minutes about noon, with 63 per cent backing South Africa.

Elsewhere, Focus Live ventured to the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland on Tuesday to get the thoughts from the public on the final and the All Blacks' efforts.

Asked the consensus of his venture, Focus Live reporter Will Trafford said most fans were also keen for South Africa to take home the Webb Ellis Cup.

"There was a feeling of misery, a lot of people were saying we don't really care because the All Blacks are out. Essentially, it's all over-rover for us," he said.

"The sentiment was for South Africa for certain. There was a lot down at the Viaduct for whatever reason and they were staunchly supporting their country."

The England players form an honour guard for the All Blacks after defeating them. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There wasn't a lot of Kiwi support for the English and the Poms interviewed down at the Viaduct were pretty quiet, Trafford said.

"There was one man who said because of our heritage, colonial past ... you'd think people would support them.

"But there wasn't a great deal of that though, it was pretty slim pickings."

Meanwhile, most Kiwi fans couldn't bear it if the All Blacks lost and finished fourth after the bronze final.

And in terms of who should be the next All Blacks coach, several people asked whether Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would be up to the job.