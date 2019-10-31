Bay of Plenty rugby referee Ryan Waite has been recognised by referee coaches as the region's best. This season, Waite was selected to oversee the Baywide Premier Men's final for the second year running and earlier this month, he was awarded the Martin Teo Shield at the Bay of Plenty Rugby Awards. But Waite hasn't always held a whistle, having made many appearances on the field as a player. Adyn Ogle finds out what prompted the transition and how it continues to test him.

Refereeing rugby has tested Ryan Waite's confidence, but it has kept him involved in the game.

