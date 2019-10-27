The look said it all.

England captain Owen Farrell smirked as his side formed a V formation while facing the All Blacks' haka ahead of a 19-7 demolition of the current World Cup holders.

England were able to back it up after a complete performance to book a spot in the final.

"Imagine having the cojones to smirk at the All Blacks as they do the Haka," said British TV host Piers Morgan on Instagram.

"...then imagine leading your team to a demolition of those same All Blacks in a way that fully justified the smirk," Morgan added.

"Fair play to Owen Farrell, he's my kind of captain. Class act at the end too, consoling the men he beat."

After the match, England coach Eddie Jones and Farrell revealed the reason behind the side's radical response to the haka.

The England side form a V while facing the haka. Photo / Spark Sport

Jones' side lined up in front of the traditional challenge in V formation and had to be told to retreat by officials when they moved too close to the All Blacks.

Farrell was caught on camera with a big smirk on his face as Kieran Read led his troops in the Kapa o Pango.

Owen Farrell, what a bloke. THAT SMIRK 😂💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/RIrXJ1bCcn — George (@thebristolbear) October 26, 2019

Jones revealed that the plan to face the haka was part of a wider plan to make a statement early in the game.

"We wanted to take it to them," he said. "How could we take it to them and put them on the back foot as much as we could?

"The psychological approach is becoming increasingly important. There is so little between the top teams and trying to understand what gives them energy and take it away from them.

"Then you do the same with your own team. You have to be disciplined enough to follow that. Our leaders were outstanding the way they kept attacking where they thought New Zealand were weak."

Speaking to media after the clash, Farrell also elaborated behind his team's chosen response.

"We wanted to not just stand there and let them come at us," Farrell said. "We wanted to keep a respectful distance and be respectful to that but we didn't want to just stand in a flat line and let them come at us."