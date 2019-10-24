Beauden, Scott and Jordie, the All Blacks' three Barrett boys set to play their biggest Rugby World Cup role yet in the semifinal against England on Saturday, were given the option of going home to New Zealand after their grandfather Ted passed away recently.

Playmaker Beauden, who will start at fullback at Yokohama Stadium, today revealed the option of compassionate leave was offered to them before the big victory over Ireland in the quarter-final in Tokyo last weekend.

In the end, and after a tough few days for the family, all three boys played big parts in the stunning win, with Beauden and Jordie scoring a try each as proud dad Kevin "Smiley" Barrett watched in the grandstand.

The next match is perhaps even more significant because two of the three are starting, with Scott, normally considered a lock, starting at blindside flanker for the first time.

"Last week was a tough week for him and for us so it was awesome to share that moment with him," Beauden said of dad Smiley.

"It was obviously a tough time. Gilbert Enoka [All Blacks mental skills coach] was great in that space and the team were awesome around supporting us and always giving us the option to head home if that was what we needed to do, etc. There's plenty of support from back home as well."

Beauden, 28, who is rooming with 25-year-old Scott for the first time since they were kids on their coastal Taranaki farm, revealed also that the lineouts – a potential area of strength against England given Scott's inclusion – were preying on his mind.

"He's clearly got his rugby cap on because the other night he was sleep talking and calling out the lineout moves."

Beauden added: "To be fair, I haven't been talking too much footy with him. We're keeping pretty casual in the room as we like to do. At the end of the day he's my brother, I'm rooming with him, and we're in Tokyo, so..."

Jordie, 22, on the reserves bench as outside back cover, said Smiley, a former Hurricanes loose forward known for his robust nature on the rugby field, was unlikely to be giving Scott too many pointers.

"I'm sure he'll give his 10c worth over the next couple of days," Jordie said. "As long as he doesn't follow dad's tactics from '98 – he probably can't get away with it now."

"We're all pretty competitive," Beauden said. "You'll probably find more rivalry on the back lawn at home at summer time at backyard cricket that you would in camp. We all play a different position so it's hard to compare. Ultimately we're just trying to do what's best for the team in our own roles.

The Barrett brothers, from left, Jordie, Scott and Beauden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, a former world No 1 who now lives in the United States, was an interested spectator during the recent Ireland match and Beauden, a keen golfer, enjoyed swapping a few stories with him in Tokyo recently.

"He was complimentary of how we played. He wasn't too happy with the result, obviously. It was good to have a chat. He's a great down to earth guy. Obviously I love golf and he loves rugby and still watches from the States. It was pretty cool to spend some time with him yesterday."

As is often the case, it was down to hooker Dane Coles to get to the nub of the matter. Asked by a British journalist about what the three Barretts brought to the camp, Coles gave a colourful response.

"Jordie's a psycho because he's been bullied by Scooter and Baz," Coles said. "He's an angry man. Scooter's the one who's nice and calm, and Baz is in between. He does lose it now and then but he is a bit calmer. We play a few darts in the team and Jordie loses the guts if he throws a bad dart.

"No, it's pretty special having the three boys here. They're all very different, which is cool. They're good people and come from a great family."