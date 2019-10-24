COMMENT:

If the All Blacks get a good start against England, I'm confident they will make the Rugby World Cup final.

The English will provide tougher opposition than Ireland mustered in the quarter-final – they are a more clinical team and very physical, especially in the forwards.

Against Australia, England pounced on every mistake. That's how they got their early tries.

Advertisement

If the All Blacks make early mistakes, whether it be dropping the ball or giving away penalties, this England side will make the most of it in Saturday night's semifinal.

But if the All Blacks get fast forward momentum in the first five minutes, and first points, they will be a hard team to stop.

If they allow England to get a good start, and the English get the sort of lead they did at Twickenham last year, it will be tricky for the All Blacks to catch up.

Hang on to the ball. That's the key for the All Blacks.

We all know how fit the All Blacks are, and what Beauden Barrett can do after 15 phases of play. He is someone who never seems to get tired – he still sprints at his fastest and can spot any hole in the defence after a long period of play.

He is very difficult to stop over the first five or 10 metres. And what I really noticed in the Ireland game is how strongly he carries the ball into contact, compared to Richie Mo'unga for instance.

Barrett engages two or three defenders which creates space on the outside, or helps halfbacks Aaron Smith or TJ Perenara find the space.

I'm a little bit surprised that Scott Barrett will start at blindside flanker. To me, Sam Cane is the type of loose forward you start, rather than bring off the bench. I understand he had a niggly wrist injury from the Ireland game so maybe that is a factor. But it doesn't matter whether you start or come into the game - any injury can still be aggravated.

Advertisement

Scott Barrett soaring high against Ireland - there is a magic family gene. Photo / Photosport

But in formulating his side for this game, Steve Hansen had to start Ardie Savea as one of the loose forwards. He has been absolutely massive, with so much energy on attack and defence.

I'm sure starting in the slightly unfamiliar position won't be a problem for Scott Barrett. The Barretts seem to have this incredible gene – no matter where you put them, at whatever time of the game, they perform to their best.

Owen Farrell is a vital component for England, including in the goal kicking battle with Mo'unga. Farrell landed eight out of eight against Australia.

And Manu Tuilagi is another danger man in the centres. He carried the ball really hard against Australia.

Which team can hold on to the ball the longest? That, I think, will be the key.