England coach Eddie Jones has claimed his team were spied on this morning during a training run ahead of their World Cup semifinal against the All Blacks.

In a drama-filled press conference this afternoon, Jones said someone was filming from an apartment overlooking their training ground this morning.

We’ve got yet another spy-gate! Eddie Jones says someone was filming from an apartment overlooking their training ground this morning 🕵️‍♂️ #rwc2019 pic.twitter.com/8WZdCLORNN — Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) October 22, 2019

Eddie Jones is absolutely on one at his media conference...just accused NZ rugby media of being “fans with keyboards”. Also says his team was spied on this morning. Heeeeeaaaps on. #rwc19 — Elliott Smith (@elliottnz) October 22, 2019

Jones also hit out at the New Zealand media, suggesting they were 'fans with keyboards'.

