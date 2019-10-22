All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has confirmed captain Kieran Read is '100% per cent' fit to play in the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England, despite missing training today.

The first question of today's press conference in Japan honed in on Read, who was suspiciously missing from action in the All Blacks training run.

"There's no issue," said Hansen. He was on the gym on the bike. He has a tight calf. We weren't prepared to put him on a wet track."

When asked if Read will be fit for Saturday's match against England, Hansen said: "Yes, 100 per cent."

Advertisement

Sam Whitelock said the team was joking about Read's absence.

"There's a bit of banter round the team was that he didn't want to get wet," Whitelock said. "I'm sure he'll be fine. Thinking back to 2015 Richie [McCaw] had a couple of weeks of not training. A little bit the same."

All Blacks captain Kieran Read. Photo / Getty

Hansen said the news wasn't quite so good for Matt Todd.

"His shoulder is fine but not healing fast enough to play."

Hansen also opened up on the mind games with Eddie Jones in the buildup to the semi-final.

"It's a real thing. Sometimes it's better not to go there and sometimes it is. He knows me already. I've made my mind up where I'm going and I'm sure he'll do the same. You would be naive not to expect the opposition to do something different. It's their job. We'll do the same. If it comes off you're a superstar, if it doesn't you're an idiot. It's a fine line with us coaches."

-More to come.