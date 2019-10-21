Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle hasn't hesitated to acknowledge the Wallabies' failure to perform under departing head coach Michael Cheika.

When speaking to media today, Castle side-stepped questions over Cheika's revelation of broken relationships within the national body after he confirmed he would be quitting as head coach following the Wallabies 40-16 quarter-final loss to England.

Unwilling to respond to Cheika's remarks, Castle instead described the World Cup campaign as "incredibly disappointing".

"I don't think anyone would think that we have been satisfied with the results. I think it has been a very challenging time," she said

In his final swipe at Castle, Cheika voiced his displeasure at a change to the Wallabies coaching structure earlier this year, saying he never felt comfortable with new director of rugby Scott Johnson overseeing his role.

"It's no secret I've pretty much got no relationship with the CEO and not much with the chairman," he said.

"Scott's a lovely bloke and I get on fine with him but I'm not really into that type of thing (layered coaching structure), I like to take that responsibility.

Australian coach Michael Cheika has officially announced his departure. Photo / Photosport

"It's tough because you're sort of betwixt and between, you so want to be a part of it and then sometimes it can't always be how you wanted but that's the way the role's set up and I know my place within that structure.

"So you either follow it, which I've tried to do over this last 12 months or you make the choice not to be in it."

Australian Rugby CEO Raelene Castle. Photo / Photosport

Castle previously defended the retention of Cheika following a review last year, stating the information gathered would be valuable for Rugby Australia as they seek a replacement coach.

"We looked at the (coaching) options that we had available to us but could not just think about Rugby World Cup, but think about the longer-term options for rugby in Australia," Castle said.

"We made the decision in appointing Scott Johnson into that role and to think about, yes, the improvements he could bring to the program in the short-term but definitely with the long-term strategy as well."

The Wallabies could be set for more New Zealand flavour with Dave Rennie, the current coach of the Glasgow Warriors who has won two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs, being tipped as the hot favourite to take over.