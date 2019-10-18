If Jack Goodhue is plagued by nerves ahead of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland, he wasn't showing it during their final press conference.

Sitting alongside assistant coach Ian Foster and lock Sam Whitelock in front of a large media contingent, the All Blacks starting centre found time to chat about some lighter topics ahead of what he admitted was the biggest game of his career.

First, when Goodhue was asked about how he prepared for a clash like a World Cup quarter-final, Foster managed to get a sly joke in at his expense.

"It's really important to nail your prep," explained Goodhue. "It is another game, you have to treat it like that, at the same time you know what's at stake. I will try and keep a cool head and do what I do normally and do it to the best of my ability."

"He has taken that stupid moustache off though, that is a good sign that he is preparing well," joked Foster.

"Got a bit of a hard time for that, can't win in this team," responded Goodhue.

Jack Goodhue receiving some ribbing from assistant coach Ian Foster, over his mullet, during the All Blacks press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Then, when asked about several members of the All Blacks getting haircuts before the Japan clash, Goodhue - still sporting a stellar mullet - claimed there was scientific proof why he should keep the look.

"I'm not getting rid of the mullet - you can ask this every week or something but it's not going. There's actually scientific evidence that shows that it actually makes me faster, it was done at Harvard," he laughed.

That meant it was Whitelock's turn to have a go at his Crusaders teammate.

"Jack, when you get married - are you going to cut it? You know your wedding is coming up."

"Did you read the Women's Day article?," Goodhue fired back. "It said you will find out on the day."

Jack Goodhue during All Blacks training. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Goodhue also had plenty to say - not related to haircuts - about his Crusaders teammates, with George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga and Goodhue all starting on Saturday.

"Whoever's in the backline are good guys, huge talent. It would've been a tough backline to pick. Knowing George, Sevu and Richie well there's definitely a connection but it doesn't make a huge difference cause there's so much talent," Goodhue said.

He also had a kind word for one of the men he's keeping out of the team, Crusaders midfield partner Ryan Crotty.

"He's been hugely influential on my career. Since I started plaing for Canterbury in 2014, he's given me good tips. All the conversations we've had about rugby...he's a really good man."