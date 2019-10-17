Ireland have brought back an experienced duo to take on the All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Rob Kearney and Peter O'Mahony both return to the Irish starting lineup, while Garry Ringrose replaces the suspended Bundee Aki in the only other change to the starting XV that played Samoa last week.

Ireland had earlier announced that they would not appeal Aki's ban after his red card against Samoa.

"We are disappointed with the outcome and believe that Bundee's time will be best served helping prepare the squad for its remaining RWC19 fixtures," the IRFU said in a statement.

Ringrose teams up with Robbie Henshaw in the midfield, with Ireland coach Joe Schmidt sticking with his trusted back three of Kearney, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale.

Rob Kearney is back for Ireland. Photo / Getty

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray make for a potent duo, while the Irish tight five was an easy selection for Schmidt, with Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong making up the front row, and James Ryan and Iain Henderson the locking combination.

Jordan Larmour, who had onlookers calling for him to start after he shone against Samoa, is instead on the bench.

Ireland's starting lineup includes 12 players who started in their 16-9 win over the All Blacks in Dublin last year.

Ireland's team to play the All Blacks: 15. Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Conor Murray, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Josh van der Flier, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 5. James Ryan, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 2. Rory Best (captain), 1. Cian Healy.

Reserves: 16. Niall Scannell, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Rhys Ruddock, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Joey Carbery, 23. Jordan Larmour