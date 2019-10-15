All you need to know ahead of ...

England v Australia

England are poised to name an unchanged starting XV from the side that defeated Argentina if Billy Vunipola can come through the final major training session on Wednesday, ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against Australia in Oita on Saturday.

Vunipola's chances of being fit for the match were rated as "highly likely" on Tuesday by England's defence coach John Mitchell, as the Saracens forward continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury that he sustained during the first half of the victory against Los Pumas in Tokyo Stadium.

Joe Marler, the Harlequins prop, is also expected to retain his place at loosehead, after having recovered from a back injury which he revealed had ruled him out of the France match before it was cancelled by World Rugby because of Typhoon Hagibis.

Mako Vunipola, who would have started against France, remains short of match fitness, having only just returned to action himself from a long-standing hamstring injury as a replacement in the Argentina match. He will be certain to have a significant impact from the bench, however.

This is not the game for experimenting or giving players' time to play themselves into match fitness. Jones will have seen enough from the victory over Argentina and will now want to reap the benefits of continuity as England seek to reach their first semi-final since 2011, and that will include retaining George Ford at fly-half, with Owen Farrell at inside centre.

The only enforced change to the 23 that played against Argentina is on the bench, with Jonathan Joseph expected to replace Jack Nowell, who cruelly appears to have lost his battle to be fit after picking up a hamstring injury after a try-scoring cameo against Los Pumas.

Today's training session at Beppu City's Jissoji Multipurpose Ground will determine whether England must also tinker with their back row. If Vunipola does not pass muster, one option under consideration is to start with Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry switching to No 8.

Vunipola himself has said that he has not been playing to the best of his ability during the tournament so far and Mitchell said he had reviewed his game.

Michael Cheika giving orders at Wallabies training this week. Photo / Getty Images

"Like any player, he wants to play better," Mitchell added. "He's having to make a couple of little adjustments in his game, because players obviously start to read you in terms of what you do. That's really good awareness from him, to make those adjustments.

"He loves the ball in his hand and his experience is also really, really good amongst the rest of the back-row group.

"He carries a bit more experience than the others and his willingness to share and care for them has also been really impressive. He's a guy who is really consistent, but knowing him, he will want to play better."

Mitchell said Vunipola was not at his "optimal body weight" following the conditioning in the pre-tournament camp.

"He's done very well in the pre-season but we've tried to keep him at his right body-weight rather than a weight which is manufactured and unnatural for him. If he loses too much weight, it's not ideal for him.

"He's not a big "ra-ra" guy, he'll just get on with it. Because he's been on restricted training activity, in terms of dealing with the injury, he's chomping at the bit to get out there in training and get the ball in his hands."

Joseph, meanwhile, has shown his support for his close friend Tyrone Mings, who was the subject of racist abuse while making his debut for the England football team in Gareth Southgate's side's victory over Bulgaria.

England train in Beppu ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with Australia. Photo / AP

"I have seen bits of it, read up on it," said Joseph, who has been friends with Mings since they attended Millfield School together. "It's not great what happened out in Bulgaria.

"On a personal level, I am delighted that he has got his first cap. It could have been in better circumstances, but I'm happy to see a mate do so well.

"From what I have heard they were very professional about it and at the same time trying to stand up for what is right as well.

"We are fortunate in the sport we are in to not see any of that stuff happen to us. You just hope things will get better for them."

Mitchell said Vunipola "ran, wrestled and boxed" as well as trained on a watt bike on Tuesday and also "ran with the ball on the field". However, when asked if Vunipola was expected to train fully on Wednesday, Mitchell said: "That, I can't answer."

But he went on to say about Vunipola's fitness: "I am very positive about that, yeah. I wouldn't have said that if I didn't think (he would be fit)."

"Billy is progressing really well. He's running well. And Mako gets another week of preparation so there's every opportunity (they will both play together at some stage on Saturday).

"Should Billy not be available then you've got Courtney Lawes or the three back-rowers of Mark Wilson, Sam Underhill, and Tom Curry." - Telegraph UK

Match details: Saturday October 19, 8:15pm (NZT), Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

How to watch:

The Herald will have live updates of the match, with build-up from 7.30pm. Spark Sport's coverage starts at the same time.

NZ TAB odds: England $1.30, Australia $3.30

Last five encounters

• 2018 - England 27 Australia 18

• 2017 - England 30 Australia 6

• 2016 - England 37 Australia 21

• 2016 - England 44 Australia 40

• 2016 - England 23 Australia 7

At the RWC

• 2015 Australia 33 England 13 - Pool play.

• 2007 England 12 Australia 10 - Quarter-final.

• 2003 England 20 Australia 17 - Final.

• 1995 England 25 Australia 22 - Quarter-final.

• 1991 Australia 12 England 6 - Final.

• 1987 Australia 19 England 6 - Pool play.

Squads: TBC on Thursday.