It happened. The All Blacks will face Ireland in perhaps the most intriguing matchup of the World Cup quarter-final stage.

Thanks to Japan's incredible 28-21 win over Scotland which saw the hosts top Pool A, All Blacks fans will be treated to a blockbuster matchup earlier than expected – a rematch of last year's Dublin clash where Ireland beat the All Blacks in convincing fashion.

During this tournament however, Ireland have been less convincing besides their first match against Scotland – losing to Japan, then failing to impress in their wins over Samoa and Russia.

The All Blacks, on the other hand, have been flying high since their win over the Springboks, but will be coming into the matchup cold after the cancellation of their final pool game against Italy.

While the All Blacks will be favourites going into the match, there is a very real possibility that the two-time reigning world champs will be knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

How are All Blacks fans feeling about the huge quarter-final on Saturday night?

Quarter-final draw

• England v Australia, Saturday, 8.15pm, Oita

• All Blacks v Ireland, Saturday, 11.15pm, Tokyo

• Wales v France, Sunday, 8.15pm, Oita

• Japan v South Africa, Sunday 11.15pm, Tokyo