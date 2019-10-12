Canada and Namibia have had their respective Rugby World Cup campaigns cut short, with their clash this afternoon cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby announced this morning that due to a level five evacuation order remaining operational following the typhoon the match in Kamaishi had been called off on safety grounds.

Typhoon Hagibis was one of the most powerful storms to hit Japan in decades and has caused landslides and flooding in the vicinity of the stadium in Kamaishi and along access roads to the venue following torrential rain throughout the night.

READ MORE:

• Typhoon Hagibis: Tokyo braces for 'worst typhoon in 60 years'

• 2019 Rugby World Cup: Japan complete captain's run as Typhoon Hagibis strikes

• Rugby World Cup hosts brace for Typhoon Hagibis in Japan

• How Super Typhoon Hagibis became a beast, looming over Japan

Advertisement

It's the third game to be cancelled due to the storm, following the All Blacks' match against Italy and England's clash against France.

UPDATE: Namibia v Canada cancelled at #RWC2019



Owing to the evacuation order following #TyphoonHagibis the Pool B match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi has been cancelled. https://t.co/chKlsEaGuB — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 12, 2019

World Rugby chief operating officer and tournament director Alan Gilpin said: "The safety of teams, fans, volunteers and workforce is our number one priority. Following strong direction from the Prefecture of Iwate and the City of Kamaishi, we were left with no option but to cancel the match on safety grounds.

"We have been liaising closely with the city and the venue over the past 24 hours and have informed the teams. In line with the direction of the local authorities, we are making the difficult, but right decision to cancel the match.

"Our hearts go out to the teams and also their fans, but also the people of Kamaishi, who have been incredible during what has been a special journey in recent years. Nobody will be more disappointed than them, but also nobody would have better empathy with the decision.

"We remain optimistic that Sunday's remaining matches will go ahead as scheduled in Kumamoto, Hanazono and Yokohama, which are much further south and therefore outside of the impact of the storm conditions this morning."

Sending prayers to the people of japan tonight. Stay safe family ❤️🤲🏽 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 12, 2019

Millions of people were asked to evacuate their homes across Japan as the typhoon made landfall around 7pm local time.

According to local media, at least two people were dead, nine were missing and more than 80 were injured within hours of the typhoon making landfall.