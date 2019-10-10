World Rugby has confirmed that for the first time in the history of the Rugby World Cup matches scheduled to take place this weekend - including the All Blacks' final Pool B clash with Italy in Toyota City - will be cancelled.

In a media conference, Alan Gilpin, COO of World Rugby, confirmed that the match in Toyota City would no longer go ahead as planned.

The crunch Pool C clash between heavyweights England and France (Saturday in Yokohama) is also off. But both remaining Pool A games - Ireland v Samoa (Saturday in Fukuoka) and Scotland v Japan (Sunday in Yokohama) will go ahead, while the Pool D clash between Australia and Georgia (Friday in Shizuoka) is also unaffected.

This means the All Blacks will finish top of their pool, with the Springboks going through to the quarter-finals in second place, and Italy missing out.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Saturday, with Yokohama, Tokyo and Toyota City in its projected path.

The final decision on the clash between Scotland and Japan will be made on Sunday morning.

"After extensive evaluation based on independent weather information, we wish to confirm certain adjustments as a result of [the typhoon] and the expected significant impact of the typhoon," Gilpin said.

"Regrettably this includes the cancellation of certain matches on safety grounds."

With no room left for the provision to postpone pool games, the cancelled matches are deemed 0-0 draws with both teams being awarded two points.

