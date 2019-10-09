Kiwi cricket fans haven't been so riled up since the underarm bowling incident of 1981 - at least it feels that way.

This morning, Spark Sport announced it had snatched the New Zealand Cricket from Sky TV after first securing the rights to the Rugby World Cup.

READ MORE:

• Pay TV wars: Spark Sport nab cricket rights from Sky

• Black Caps fans must now stump up for two subscriptions

From April next year, domestic and international cricket matches will be streamed on Spark Sport for six years until the deal expires.

Advertisement

Sky TV also recorded a record low share price on the NZX, dropping by 18 cents (16.22 per cent) to as low as 92c.

Since the decision was announced, the Herald had been inundated in emails from disgruntled sports fans.

‌

Rurally based cricket fan Lyn said they had a poor Wi-Fi connection and had already missed out on the Rugby World Cup coverage.

"My reaction? Awful and gutwrenching," Lyn said.

Robin England also weighed in: "Living rural and having limited rural broadband to be able to stream mean we will have to top up and that costs us a fortune.

"So looks like we can no longer support cricket in New Zealand now."

Jeanette Holman was as equally dismayed about the prospect of having to stream the cricket.

"Gutted they can't get Rugby World Cup right ... dreadful coverage ... come on Sky get your act together ... how did you drop the ball again?" she said.

Advertisement

The announcement sucked, Allan said, and he would be cancelling his account with Spark, "I do not want to live stream anything let alone sport."

Kath Winn said her family were big sports fanatics and they were looking forward to the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup and for Sky to take over again.

"The [Sky] filming and presentation are years ahead of Spark, plus of course far more professional announcers who know their sport."

Meanwhile, Craig Kensington has taken aim at Winston Peters.

"What really annoys me Winston, is that you promised before the election that we would emulate Australia and have major matches in all codes free to air," he said.