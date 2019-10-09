The mother of a World Cup Wallaby infiltrated Israel Folau's church to reveal the "truth" about its teachings.

Helen Petaia, who used the name Josie Benc during the ruse, is the mother of Jordan Petaia who made his debut for the Wallabies against Uruguay in Japan.

The Herald Sun said it obtained correspondence between Ms Petaia and Folau's 20-year-old cousin Josiah, who recently joined the Truth of Jesus Christ run by Israel Folau's father.

As part of her undercover investigation, Ms Petaia also travelled from her Queensland home to attend a prayer meeting at the church in Sydney. She obtained "evidence" but would not say if she recorded anything.

Folau has been axed by Rugby Australia because of homophobic media posts linked to his religious beliefs. The star back is now suing RA for $10m.

Part of Mrs Petaia's motivation was to inform the Australian Christian Lobby – which raised money for Folau's legal expenses – about what his church believed in.

She had not informed Jordan about her actions, but was concerned that he and other young people would be influenced by Israel Folau's star power.

She focused on the topic of litigation in the correspondence with Folau's s cousin.

"What does the bible say about suing people?" she asked.

"I wonder if this is something Jesus would ever consider doing.

" Your cousin Israel seems not to understand forgiveness and demonstration of the love of Jesus, he is behaving just like non-believers even though he says he is standing up for all people of faith."

Ms Petaia also wrote: "Why take all that money from Rugby Australia and then destroy the livelihood (sic) of the players he says he cares about?"

Ms Petaia said she was "gutted" that Folau was not still playing for the Wallabies.

"It's just a tragedy on so many levels," she said.

Ms Petaia has been in the headlines previously, successfully fighting a tax bill which had crippled her small business.