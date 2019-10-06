Spark Sport customers continue to have issues with coverage as the All Blacks take on Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Issues occurred for customers more than 15 minutes before kickoff, including streaming disruptions during the haka.

Customers took to the Spark Sport Facebook page to express their frustrations, among them TV3 broadcaster Hilary Barry.

"Mr B's infuriated by these three dots during his rugby coverage but I've told him it's a lovely time for us to talk. And talk. And talk. Oh now it's just gone to black."

"Not only will the games not stream your screwing the net up for other programs too!!!," one customer said.

"We're having the SAME problems! What are you doing to fix this? Getting pretty sick of getting up n down every 2 minutes," another added.

The comments continued.

"It's been buffering like this for the last 20 minutes... Spark Sport ruining the rugby world cup again... Get it together..," said another

"Just missed the All Blacks haka again," one customer said.

"Are you serious spark sport? Game hasn't even started and we are being told please try again later!," one fan added.

Spark Sport told customers on social media "the metrics we monitor show no issues stream-side".

Spark said they had no issues with the All Blacks' last pool game against Canada on Wednesday.

"Last night was very quiet for the Spark care team. We saw lower numbers of people contacting customer care than we had expected, relative to the number of people watching the match," a spokeswoman said.

"Key performance measures tracked well and the vast majority of customers had a great viewing experience. There were no system-wide, device or service-specific issues last night."

A spokesperson said the Spark Sport platform was streaming the Namibia match well.

"All of our technical performance metrics are tracking well and the vast majority of our customers are having a good viewing experience.

"There continues to be a minority of customers with device and set-up issues in their homes. It is important to note that these are not related to Spark Sport platform performance and we encourage these customers to reach out to us so we can individually troubleshoot their issues with them."

Customers could contact the Spark Sport team at help.sparksport.co.nz.