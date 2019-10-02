The Waratahs have replaced one Kiwi with another as head coach.

New South Wales Rugby boss Andrew Hore has confirmed that Rob Penney will coach the Waratahs' Super Rugby team on a three-year deal.

Penney has previously coached Canterbury Munster in Ireland and is currently the head coach at Japanese club Shining Arcs.

He will replace former All Blacks midfielder Daryl Gibson.

Daryl Gibson. Photo / Photosport

The Waratahs had a horror Super Rugby season, winning only five matches.

Gibson's final season was overshadowed by the sacking of star Waratahs and Wallabies fullback Israel Folau.

