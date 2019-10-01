It's the stuff of nightmares - three grown men dressed to look like little girls.

All Blacks brothers Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett are the latest rugby players to fall victim to hilarious memes made by the official Rugby World Cup social media pages.

The official page has become increasingly popular among fans from all around the world for its posts - many of which are funny memes, videos or photos of players from teams competing in this year's tournament in Japan.

A post shared to its Facebook and Instagram pages this morning shows the Barrett brothers' faces photoshopped on the bodies of the Grady twins from horror movie The Shining, based on Stephen King's hit novel.

3 x Barretts These three will become the first trio of brothers to ever play for All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup Match v Canada on Wednesday #NZLvCAN Posted by Rugby World Cup on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

Just like in the movie, the brothers - now with shoulder-length hair and in baby blue frilly dresses with ribbon around their waists - hold hands and stare darkly ahead.

A caption reads: "What's scarier than facing three Barrett brothers on the pitch? Come play with us."

The post promotes the All Blacks' pool match against Canada tonight at 11.15pm (NZT).

One fan wrote: "The only thing scarier than facing three Barrett brothers on the pitch is this photo!"

What's scarier than facing three Barrett brothers on the pitch? #NZLvCAN #October1st #RWC2019 Posted by Rugby World Cup on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

Previous posts shared by the RWC social media team combine specific plays on the field or a particular player with scenes from popular movies that have included Indiana Jones, Lord of The Rings, Marvel characters and the odd Harry Potter reference.

People have been quick to praise those behind the posts.

One fan wrote: "I don't know which marketing agency is managing this page, but it's absolutely brilliant!"

Jokes aside, the Barrett boys will be the first set of three brothers to ever play for the All Blacks in a Rugby World Cup match against Canada.

Scott Barrett has reached 32 international caps, Jordie has 12 under his belt, while older brother Beauden has hit 79 caps so far.

Fans from New Zealand and overseas were quick to share congratulatory messages and well wishes to the trio, who have fast become firm favourites for many over the years.

"Congratulations to the brothers. They've certainly worked hard to enjoy the reward of playing together [with] the All Blacks,'' one wrote.

While another said: "History in the making!''

The All Blacks team to face Canada:

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Matt Todd, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Angus Ta'avao, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Atu Moli.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Sam Whitelock, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Ryan Crotty, 23. Ben Smith