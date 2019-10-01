Halfback Brad Weber has "one of the toughest jobs" at the All Blacks during their World Cup campaign in Japan – the all-important team music DJ.

Weber has had to be patient over the years, having an up-and-down career at the top flight with the All Blacks and the Chiefs, and is now the understudy of two of the greatest New Zealand halfbacks of the modern era in Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

But the two-cap No 9 has bided his time with the All Blacks, and after one of his best seasons in Super Rugby, looks set to feature off the bench against Canada tonight at the sport's biggest stage.

In the meantime, he has been thriving on another stage – pumping up the dressing room and keeping spirits up during long team trips with his wide-ranging and eclectic music tastes.

"Being on the music committee is one of the toughest jobs you can have in a sports team with a squad this size," Weber told Radio Sport.

"The diverse range of musical taste is quite difficult to please everybody. But I'm lucky I'm a big fan of music – all types. My playlist has everything from hip hop to rock to a little bit of drum and bass and house, and old school classical stuff. So I appeal to everybody I think."

The 28-year-old Weber, as inventive and clever with the aux cord as he is at the back of the scrum, says he's got "a few things up his sleeve" when it comes to music.

"Everyone has a little bit of everything in there and the boys seem to be enjoying it so far. [I've] brought a few innovative things in. Had a collaborative playlist on Spotify sorted where anyone can add to it, and that's been a real hit with the boys. Got a few things up my sleeve."

All Blacks halfbacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If the All Blacks are feeling restless or homesick, Weber says one song in particular brings them back closer to home.

"At the moment the team song is Controller by L.A.B. It's a New Zealand band. They're kind of like a little bit reggae and dub, couple of guys from Kora are in that band. That's probably the main song that the boys are really enjoying.

"But then you've got your classics like your Hotel California (by The Eagles). The old country song goes good over here – Florida Georgia Line or Knee Deep (by Zac Brown Band) … Follow Me by Uncle Cracker is a go to. I've got a few up there."

When it comes to rugby, however, Weber admits that it hasn't been easy having to wait for his chance, but is "pumped" to take the opportunity at Oita Stadium.

"It is hard. Those guys [Smith and Perenara] have been proven at this level for a long time so it's hard to get your foot in the door when those guys are playing and playing so well.

"But I suppose the good thing about being at a World Cup is that I can get excited about being here and trying to help the team win because it's a pretty cool situation to be in, to be here and hopefully help the team try and win this thing."

Win, lose or draw, thanks to Weber, the All Blacks will at least be treated to some good tunes.