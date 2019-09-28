Alun Wyn Jones might not strike you as the type of man who cries too often but, as the anthems ring out ahead of Wales' crucial game with Australia tonight, you would forgive him if the emotion proves too much.

When he leads his side into battle at Tokyo Stadium, Jones will become Wales' most-capped player — a landmark he greets with an insistence that the focus remains entirely on the task at hand.

But even though he gives the impression he would prefer trying to circumvent Tokyo's expansive subway system without a map than talking about his achievement, the mask briefly slipped yesterday.

"On a personal level, it is nice for myself and my family," he admitted. "But there is a much bigger picture, which is the match. I don't think anybody is going to be worried about the numbers on the stats sheets. My focus is the game."

Jones will make his 130th appearance — in a match that will decide who wins Pool D — overtaking former prop Gethin Jenkins. Wales' other 100-cap players are Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

No Wales player has made more test starts (118) or won more tests (65) than Jones, and no lock has scored more tries (nine) than the giant who Wales have turned to for inspiration over the years.

Others are more willing to explain what Jones has done, and continues to do, for his country.

"People who get to the top have a drive to want to be successful and he's definitely done that," said head coach Warren Gatland. "To become Wales' record test player with 130 caps is special. Hopefully there are many more to come."

Jones, 34, made his debut in 2006 at blindside flanker against Argentina in Patagonia. His first appearance as a lock came against New Zealand later that year.

He won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2008 and was made captain against Italy in the 2009 championship, becoming the youngest forward to captain Wales since 1934.

Further Six Nations titles followed in 2012 and 2013 and he regained the captaincy, after stints in charge by Ryan Jones and Sam Warburton, in 2017. He also led the Lions in the final test in Australia in 2013.

A Six Nations Grand Slam this year has merely whetted Jones' appetite further and teammate Liam Williams says it is this longevity which makes him so extraordinary.

"I read that he's been playing for Wales for 13 years. It's incredible," the fullback said. "I've been here for seven years and feel like I've been here for ages and it's almost double my time.

"He's a great bloke and leads from the front. He speaks well and does his talking on the pitch as well. He's a leader and I'm sure it will be a great occasion for him [tonight]."

Gatland elaborated on how Jones' actions speak louder than his words.

"He doesn't say a lot, he just leads from the front at training and matches and sets a great example for the senior players, but in particular the younger players.

"We're very lucky to have him in the team and captaining the side," added Gatland.

Captaincy has brought a maturity and responsibility which has reduced the frequency of training ground bust-ups.

"He's a great competitor," Gatland said. "Since he's been captain, we don't have as many fights at training because he used to start most of them. That's how competitive he was."