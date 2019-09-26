Wallabies star Reece Hodge has made an alarming revelation over his Rugby World Cup ban saying he had no "effective knowledge" of World Rugby's framework for high tackles.

Hodge was put under the scrutiny of World Rugby after performing what was ruled a dangerous tackle on Fijian Peceli Yato during the Wallabies' 39-21 win over Fiji.

World Rugby on Thursday found Hodge guilty as it released its full 11-page disciplinary decision which resulted in a three-game Rugby World Cup ban.

But as revealed in the document, Hodge claims that he was not fully educated or trained on World Rugby's protocols on high tackles.

"The Player conceded that he had no effective knowledge of World Rugby's 'decision-making framework for high tackles'; had not been trained on it; was not across it because the tackles he makes are predominantly in the waist to knees area," the statement read.

"To the Panel, this was of some general concern; and will be commented on later."

Hodge stated that he was trying to make a right shoulder tackle on Yato before the Fijian stepped off his left foot and put him in a poor defensive position.

The panel, chaired by New Zealand QC Nigel Hampton, former Scotland coach Frank Hadden and Argentina referee Jose Luis Rolandi, determined the incident as reckless rather than deliberate.

Meanwhile, the extent of Yato's concussion symptoms were also revealed, with the Fiji flanker reportedly suffering headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light and noise, fatigue, low energy, and difficulty concentrating.

Yato was removed from the pitch and did not return in Saturday's game and was made unavailable for Fiji's shock 30-27 loss to Uruguay on Wednesday.

"I did not expect his (Hodge) contact to be so high," Yato said.

"From the moment he hit my face I blacked out and woke up when I was on my back."