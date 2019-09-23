World Rugby have released amazing innovative footage of the All Blacks long range try in their opening Rugby World Cup victory over the Springboks on Saturday.

The footage of George Bridge's try in the 23-13 victory was created by Canon using multiple high-resolution cameras.

It provides never before seen coverage of a rugby test where the camera follows play across and down the field from ground level.

The system called Free Viewpoint Video will also be used in the pool C game between England and France as well as the semifinals and final.