Both sides will be looking to make the best possible start to their Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign. Italy head into this game as favourites, with Namibia heading into the World Cup as the lowest ranked side.

Italy will want to make use of their 'easier' start as they take on Canada next before having to take pool heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand. They will be led by number eight Sergio Parisse, who will become the third player to play in five World Cups, following Samoa's Brian Lima and compatriot Mauro Bergamasco.

Namibia head into this World Cup with confidence as they look to improve on their showing at the 2015 edition, where they only managed to pick up a losing bonus point against Georgia. They have spent plenty of time together as most of them give up their day jobs to be at the Cup.

"By having them here in Japan and not working their day jobs, we can implement them (the systems) at the same time and turn up the volume button a bit. They have more recovery time so we can go harder, for longer," defence coach Dale McIntosh said. "It makes an old man very happy."

Match details: Sunday September 22, 5:15pm, Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka Prefecture, Higashiosaka City.

Referee: Nic Berry

Squads

Italy

Jayden Hayward, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi, Sergio Parisse (C), Maxime Mbanda, Braam Steyn, Federico Ruzza, Alessandro Zanni, Tiziano Pasquali, Luca Bigi, Nicola Quaglio

Reserves

Oliviero Fabiani, Simone Ferrari, Marco Riccioni, Dean Budd, Jake Polledri, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Matteo Minozzi

Namibia

Johan Tromp, Chad Pato, Justin Newman, Darryl De La Harpe, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Damian Stevens, Janco Venter, Wlan Conrade, Rohan Kitshoff, Tijuee Uanivi (C), PJ Van Lill, Johannes Coetzee, Torsten George van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer

Reserves

Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Nelius Theron, Johan Retief, Max Katjijeko, Eugene Jantjies, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Lesley Klim

How to watch/stream

The Herald will be live blogging the match, with build-up from 5.00pm, Spark Sport coverage starts at 5.00pm. Kickoff is at 5.15pm.

Head-to-head

Played:

3

Namibia:

2

Italy:

1

Last time: Italy won 49-24, in 2001.