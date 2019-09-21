Sir Graham Henry has brought some unintentional humour to the Rugby World Cup with a hilarious foul-mouthed comment live on TV.

Henry, who led the All Blacks to a Rugby World Cup final triumph in 2011, is part of Spark Sport's Rugby World Cup team – providing his experience and analysis on the sidelines in Japan.

When asked if he had advice for the several All Blacks who were making their Rugby World Cup debut, Henry answered in typically no nonsense style.

"Well I don't think you can tell them anything really. They'll be shitting themselves quite frankly."

It turns out, the All Blacks managed to overcome those nerves by beating the Springboks 23-13.

However, it wasn't so good for Spark Sport who were forced to screen the All Blacks game live on free-to-air TVNZ after its streaming feed was disrupted for many customer, with issues ranging from buffering, glitching and pixelated images.

The All Blacks' next match is against Canada a week from Wednesday.

