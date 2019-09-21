Key moments from the first half of the thrilling World Cup opener between the All Blacks v South Africa.

2nd minute: Handre Pollard kicks a penalty to put South Africa up 3-0.

19th minute: Pollard lines up another penalty but he hitsthe post and the chance goes begging.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett. Photo / Mark Mitchell

20th minute:

Richie Mo'unga with the All Blacks' first breakaway. He's tackled in the Boks' 22.

21st minute: South Africa infringe at breakdown, slowing the ball down. Lucky not to have someone sent to the sin-bin.

22nd minute: Mo'unga penalty. 3-3.

23rd minute: George Bridge scores a stunning try after the All Blacks break downfield, with Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett combing nicely. 8-3 All Blacks.

24th minute: Mo'unga conversion. 10-3 All Blacks.

27th minute: Scott Barrett try. All Blacks with plenty of pill and make it count as Lienert-Brown finds the gap. Draw and pass to Scott Barrett, who goes over under the sticks. 15-3 All Blacks.

28th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 17-3 All Blacks.

34th minute: All Blacks with plenty of possession, unable to crack the South African defence.

37th minute: Missed penalty from Mo'unga. 17-3 All Blacks.