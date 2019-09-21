Dan Carter's latest post-rugby endeavour, a collaboration with Louis Vuitton on a rugby ball handbag, has been ridiculed by fans on social media.

The All Black great shared his excitement about the new bag on Twitter, saying he was "stoked".

"Stoked my collaboration with @LouisVuitton has come to life," he wrote. "An experience of a lifetime, I hope you love it. 112 made, who can tell me why?"

However, the post quickly sent social media into a frenzy with many fans making fun of the product.

"I hope you get well paid for this rubbish Dan," said one fan. "Thoroughly deserved as one of the greats. But my god this is terrible stuff."

Others got straight to the point: "Mate. WTF you doing?"

i hope you get well paid for this rubbish Dan. thoroughly deserved as one of the greats. but my god this is terrible stuff. — Tom Rowe (@IamTomRowe) September 20, 2019

That how many people want, or can afford one? — Mikagehage (@mikagehage) September 20, 2019

Hmmm.. is it because there are only 112 people in the whole world stupid enough to buy one? 🤔 — Jeff Ince (@jeff3_ince) September 20, 2019

Mate. WTF you doing? — MRCHALL (@mrchall) September 20, 2019

No, nobody knows why this was made — abramelin collie (@fancylettuce) September 21, 2019

Dan .. I’m a fan so love anything you do .. love lv . It’s a great brand but for once mate don’t encourage just blatant consumerism ... — Chitra Shinde (@chitrashinde) September 20, 2019

Carter, who led the All Blacks to a second-straight World Cup triumph in 2015, has moved on to several other projects after his playing career.

He recently released a documentary about his life called 'Dan Carter: A Perfect 10'.