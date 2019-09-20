Not even true love can come between a man - or woman - and their loyalty to a rugby team.

That's exactly how things will play out for some families whose split loyalties will see them on opposite sides as the All Blacks take on the Springboks in Japan tonight.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 kicked off last night with a spectacular opening ceremony in Tokyo before the hosts played Russia.

But for Kiwi fans, the real action begins tonight as the All Blacks begin their campaign to defend the title after winning in 2011 and 2015.

They play old rivals the Springboks at International Stadium Yokohama from 9:45pm NZ time - a tough opener in Pool B which also features Italy, Namibia and Canada.

Jolene Davy and her husband Scott Lindique are big rugby fans and have made an already gripping match even more interesting by putting bets down for whoever loses tonight.

A huge supporter of the Springboks, Davy will be gunning for a South African win not just for the sake of the team, but also to see her husband dressed as a woman.

"If South Africa win, he has to dress as a lady and we'll have to go to dinner like that.

Springboks for life: Jolene Davy will be backing the South African team tonight. Photo / Supplied

"If South Africa lose - oh God - I have to jump out of an aeroplane. I can't even climb on a ladder, I'm that scared of heights.

"We've really got it going on this time,'' she laughed.

The couple's children are also getting in on the fun - or punishment - as 9-year-old daughter Hayley also supports the South African side while her brother Aiden, 14, is on dad's team.

"If South Africa wins, he also has to dress up as a girl,'' Davy chuckled.

The family are still thinking about where they will watch the game - whether to go out or stay in. Whatever they choose, family ties will be put aside.

"We'll be sitting on the opposite sides of the living room.''

Go the All Blacks: A proud Scott Lindique in the black jersey. Photo / Supplied

Another couple with split loyalties are engaged Aucklanders Heidi Gouws and Martin Jacobs.

Both were raised in South Africa, but ask Gouws if the South African flag would wave outside their house during the Rugby World Cup, and the All Blacks fan laughs.

"I don't want my house toilet-papered, thank you.''

For 80 minutes, every now and then, family ties are tossed aside.

"Martin is a die-hard Springboks fan - always has been, always will be. He will never falter in that.

"So when he starts with Springbok waffle, I don't listen,'' she laughed.

The couple have always loved rugby and have known each other's preferences long before they got together.

They are usually good sports when it comes to team banter and rivalry, but sometimes things can get tense.

"There was one time someone left the room - I can't remember which one - but they were a bit sulky."

Another time, they found themselves in a sticky situation while at an All Blacks test against the Springboks in Johannesburg.

Gouws was wearing an All Blacks jersey and she managed to spot one other person in the crowd wearing black.

"Martin got it in the neck more than I did - people were like: 'Come on, what are you doing with her'?''

Despite the friendly rivalry, Gouws said they enjoyed the banter and were hoping for a great game no matter what.

Bars and pubs around the country will be showing the game tonight but for those at home, it'll be streamed for free online through Spark Sport and on TVNZ 1, on a one-hour delay.

The game will also be commentated live on Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB and the Herald has an expert team of analysts on the ground in Japan blogging live online at nzherald.co.nz.

All Blacks vs Springboks: Tonight 9.45pm