Tony Woodcock will long be remembered by New Zealand rugby fans for his heroics in the 2011 World Cup.
The loosehead prop scored the only All Blacks try in their 8-7 win over France in the final at Eden Park, leading the side to their first world cup title since the tournament was first contested in 1987.
He was part of the 2015 squad who defended their title, but will be watching as a fan as the All Blacks try to secure their third straight title in Japan over the coming weeks.
Woodcock, now a farmer in Kaukapakapa, is one of 20 players from the 31-man squad to contest the 2015 Cup set to see this year's tournament through the eyes of a spectator.
The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association looked into where the 2015 squad is today and revealed the various paths of the team – with 16 of the 20 no longer in the All Blacks squad still playing rugby around the world, with Woodcock and three others moving on to the next phase of their lives.
Hooker Keven Mealamu, the only one of the team's three hookers not to be attending this year's tournament, now owns a gym in Takanini, on the Drug Free Sport and Auckland Rugby boards and is standing for the Papakura Local Board in the upcoming local body elections.
Loose forward and captain Richie McCaw is working for and is part owner of Christchurch Helicopters, and also does promotional work and adventure racing.
Centre Conrad Smith is a qualified lawyer working part-time for International Rugby Players and is also the Director of Rugby for Pau in France.
All Blacks 2015 World Cup squad: Where are they now?
Dane Coles – Hooker
Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Scotland 2012
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Keven Mealamu – Hooker
Background: Born in Tokoroa, test debut v Wales 2002
Now: owns Fit 60 gym in Takanini, on the Drug Free Sport and Auckland Rugby boards, doing leadership training, and standing for the Papakura Local Board in the upcoming local body elections.
Codie Taylor – Hooker
Background: Born in Levin, test debut v Argentina 2015
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Wyatt Crocket – Prop
Background: Born in Christchurch, test debut v Italy 2009
Now: Playing for Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup, owns a local Stirling Sports franchise, and is heading to play for Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan
Charlie Faumuina – Prop
Background: Born in Auckland, test debut v Argentina 2012
Now: Playing for Toulouse in France
Ben Franks – Prop
Background: Born in Melbourne, test debut v Ireland 2010
Now: Playing for Northampton Saints in England
Owen Franks – Prop
Background: Born in Motueka, test debut v Italy 2009
Now: Playing for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and then going to play for Northampton Saints in England
Tony Woodcock – Prop
Background: Born in Helensville, test debut v Wales 2002
Now: Farming at Kaukapakapa
Brodie Retallick – Lock
Background: Born in Rangiora, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Luke Romano – Lock
Background: Born in Nelson, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: Playing for Crusaders and Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and has his own hunting and outdoor adventure company called Monarch
Samuel Whitelock – Lock
Background: Born in Palmerston North, test debut v Ireland 2010
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Sam Cane – Loose forward
Background: Born in Rotorua, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Jerome Kaino – Loose forward
Background: Born in American Samoa, test debut v Ireland 2006
Now: Playing for Toulouse in France
Richie McCaw – Loose forward
Background: Born in Oamaru, test debut v Ireland 2001
Now: Working for and part owner of Christchurch Helicopters, while also doing promotional work and adventure racing
Liam Messam – Loose forward
Background: Born in Blenheim, test debut v Scotland in 2008
Now: Playing for Toulon in France
Kieran Read – Loose forward
Background: Born Papakura, test debut v Scotland in 2008
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Victor Vito – Loose forward
Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Ireland 2010
Now: Playing for La Rochelle in France
Tawera Kerr-Barlow - Halfback
Background: Born in Melbourne, test debut v Scotland 2012
Now: Playing for La Rochelle in France
TJ Perenara - Halfback
Background: Born in Porirua, test debut v England 2014
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Aaron Smith – Halfback
Background: Born in Feilding, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Beauden Barrett – First five-eighths
Background: Born New Plymouth, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Dan Carter -First five-eighths
Background: Born in Southbridge, test debut v Wales 2003
Now: Recovering from neck surgery, recently released a film, doing promotional work, and heading to Kobe Kobelco Steelers in Japan
Colin Slade – First five-eighths
Background: Born in Christchurch, test debut v Australia 2010
Now: Playing for Pau in France and has recently sold his café there
Malakai Fekitoa – Centre
Background: Born in Tonga, test debut v England 2014
Now: Playing for Wasps in England
Ma'a Nonu – Midfield
Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v England 2003
Now: Played for Blues in 2019 and focusing on family
Conrad Smith – Centre
Background: Born in Hawera, test debut v Italy 2004
Now: Qualified lawyer working part time for International Rugby Players and is also the Director of Rugby for Pau in France
Sonny Bill Williams – Midfield
Background: Born in Auckland, test debut v England 2010
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
Nehe Milner-Skudder – Fullback
Background: Born in Taihape, test debut v Australia 2015
Now: Rehabbing from injury with the Manawatu Mitre 10 Cup team and then heading to play for Toulon in France
Waisake Naholo – Wing
Background: Born in Fiji, test Debut v Argentina 2015
Now: Playing for Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup then heading to play for London Irish in England
Julian Savea – Wing
Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Ireland 2012
Now: Playing for Toulon in France
Ben Smith – Fullback/Wing
Background: Born in Dunedin, test debut v Italy 2009
Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad
In All Blacks squad for 2019 World Cup: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Kieran Read, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith.
Playing professional rugby elsewhere: Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Luke Romano, Jerome Kaino, Liam Messam, Victor Vito, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Dan Carter, Colin Slade, Malakai Fekitoa, Ma'a Nonu, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea.
No longer playing professional rugby: Tony Woodcock, Keven Mealamu, Richie McCaw, Conrad Smith.