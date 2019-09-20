Tony Woodcock will long be remembered by New Zealand rugby fans for his heroics in the 2011 World Cup.

The loosehead prop scored the only All Blacks try in their 8-7 win over France in the final at Eden Park, leading the side to their first world cup title since the tournament was first contested in 1987.

He was part of the 2015 squad who defended their title, but will be watching as a fan as the All Blacks try to secure their third straight title in Japan over the coming weeks.

Woodcock, now a farmer in Kaukapakapa, is one of 20 players from the 31-man squad to contest the 2015 Cup set to see this year's tournament through the eyes of a spectator.

Advertisement

Tony Woodcock scored the only All Blacks try in the 2011 Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association looked into where the 2015 squad is today and revealed the various paths of the team – with 16 of the 20 no longer in the All Blacks squad still playing rugby around the world, with Woodcock and three others moving on to the next phase of their lives.

Hooker Keven Mealamu, the only one of the team's three hookers not to be attending this year's tournament, now owns a gym in Takanini, on the Drug Free Sport and Auckland Rugby boards and is standing for the Papakura Local Board in the upcoming local body elections.

Use the NZ Herald's My All Blacks Ratings app to have your say during the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Loose forward and captain Richie McCaw is working for and is part owner of Christchurch Helicopters, and also does promotional work and adventure racing.

Centre Conrad Smith is a qualified lawyer working part-time for International Rugby Players and is also the Director of Rugby for Pau in France.

All Blacks 2015 World Cup squad: Where are they now?

Dane Coles – Hooker

Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Scotland 2012

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Keven Mealamu – Hooker

Background: Born in Tokoroa, test debut v Wales 2002

Now: owns Fit 60 gym in Takanini, on the Drug Free Sport and Auckland Rugby boards, doing leadership training, and standing for the Papakura Local Board in the upcoming local body elections.

Keven Mealamu. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor – Hooker

Background: Born in Levin, test debut v Argentina 2015

Advertisement

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Wyatt Crocket – Prop

Background: Born in Christchurch, test debut v Italy 2009

Now: Playing for Tasman in the Mitre 10 Cup, owns a local Stirling Sports franchise, and is heading to play for Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan

Charlie Faumuina – Prop

Background: Born in Auckland, test debut v Argentina 2012

Now: Playing for Toulouse in France

Toulouse's Charlie Faumuina. Photo / Photosport

Ben Franks – Prop

Background: Born in Melbourne, test debut v Ireland 2010

Now: Playing for Northampton Saints in England

Owen Franks – Prop

Background: Born in Motueka, test debut v Italy 2009

Now: Playing for Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and then going to play for Northampton Saints in England

Tony Woodcock – Prop

Background: Born in Helensville, test debut v Wales 2002

Now: Farming at Kaukapakapa

Brodie Retallick – Lock

Background: Born in Rangiora, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Luke Romano – Lock

Background: Born in Nelson, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: Playing for Crusaders and Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and has his own hunting and outdoor adventure company called Monarch

Samuel Whitelock – Lock

Background: Born in Palmerston North, test debut v Ireland 2010

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Sam Cane – Loose forward

Background: Born in Rotorua, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Jerome Kaino – Loose forward

Background: Born in American Samoa, test debut v Ireland 2006

Now: Playing for Toulouse in France

Richie McCaw – Loose forward

Background: Born in Oamaru, test debut v Ireland 2001

Now: Working for and part owner of Christchurch Helicopters, while also doing promotional work and adventure racing

Richie McCaw during a multi day adventure race. Photo / Getty

Liam Messam – Loose forward

Background: Born in Blenheim, test debut v Scotland in 2008

Now: Playing for Toulon in France

Kieran Read – Loose forward

Background: Born Papakura, test debut v Scotland in 2008

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Victor Vito – Loose forward

Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Ireland 2010

Now: Playing for La Rochelle in France

Tawera Kerr-Barlow - Halfback

Background: Born in Melbourne, test debut v Scotland 2012

Now: Playing for La Rochelle in France

TJ Perenara - Halfback

Background: Born in Porirua, test debut v England 2014

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Aaron Smith – Halfback

Background: Born in Feilding, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Beauden Barrett – First five-eighths

Background: Born New Plymouth, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Dan Carter -First five-eighths

Background: Born in Southbridge, test debut v Wales 2003

Now: Recovering from neck surgery, recently released a film, doing promotional work, and heading to Kobe Kobelco Steelers in Japan

Dan Carter of the Kobelco Steelers. Photo / Photosport

Colin Slade – First five-eighths

Background: Born in Christchurch, test debut v Australia 2010

Now: Playing for Pau in France and has recently sold his café there

Malakai Fekitoa – Centre

Background: Born in Tonga, test debut v England 2014

Now: Playing for Wasps in England

Ma'a Nonu – Midfield

Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v England 2003

Now: Played for Blues in 2019 and focusing on family

Conrad Smith – Centre

Background: Born in Hawera, test debut v Italy 2004

Now: Qualified lawyer working part time for International Rugby Players and is also the Director of Rugby for Pau in France

Sonny Bill Williams – Midfield

Background: Born in Auckland, test debut v England 2010

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad

Nehe Milner-Skudder – Fullback

Background: Born in Taihape, test debut v Australia 2015

Now: Rehabbing from injury with the Manawatu Mitre 10 Cup team and then heading to play for Toulon in France

Waisake Naholo – Wing

Background: Born in Fiji, test Debut v Argentina 2015

Now: Playing for Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup then heading to play for London Irish in England

Waisake Naholo. Photo / Photosport

Julian Savea – Wing

Background: Born in Wellington, test debut v Ireland 2012

Now: Playing for Toulon in France

Ben Smith – Fullback/Wing

Background: Born in Dunedin, test debut v Italy 2009

Now: In Japan with the All Blacks 2019 RWC squad



In All Blacks squad for 2019 World Cup: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Kieran Read, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Ben Smith.

Playing professional rugby elsewhere: Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Luke Romano, Jerome Kaino, Liam Messam, Victor Vito, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Dan Carter, Colin Slade, Malakai Fekitoa, Ma'a Nonu, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea.

No longer playing professional rugby: Tony Woodcock, Keven Mealamu, Richie McCaw, Conrad Smith.