The 2019 World Cup is just a week away and England will be confident going into the tournament in Japan.

Wales and New Zealand are also being tipped as favourites but who is going to win?

Mail on Sunday columnists Sir Clive Woodward and Nik Simon predict who will reach the final and more importantly, who will triumph in Asia.

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD

FINAL: England v New Zealand

WINNER: England

Sir Clive Woodward predicts Eddie Jones' team will beat the All Blacks in the 2019 final. Photo / Herald on Sunday

My gut feeling is an England v New Zealand final, which is the match-up much of the rugby world would like to see. England need to be fast out of traps and top their pool, and that could result in a quarter-final against Australia and a semifinal against South Africa.

I think the Kiwis might trip up against the Boks in the pool, which would mean a possible quarter-final against Ireland and perhaps a semi against Wales or France. Let's say Wales!

If this pans out, England would probably have had the toughest route to a final in history, but they have the squad to cope with it and they will be battle-hardened. If they reach the final, I'm backing them to win it.

NIK SIMON

FINAL: New Zealand v Wales

WINNER: New Zealand

Sportsmail's Nik Simon predicts that New Zealand will beat Wales in the World Cup final. Photo / Pool

Both coaches, Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland, have been involved with their respective teams for more than a decade and have impressive World Cup records.

At face value, Wales have an ability to dip deeper into their national patriotism than any other side — often battling through with the underrated stewardship of Dan Biggar.

The All Blacks should become Japan's second team when the hosts are knocked out. They do not have the depth of old, but they still have world class game-breakers to win it.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sits alongside the Webb Ellis trophy. Photo / AP

QBE Rugby Predictor

QBE Business Insurance has developed a set of predictions based on a formula created by experts whose day job is predicting the impact of earthquakes and floods.

The QBE Rugby Predictor simulated the entire tournament 3,750 times — or 180,000 games. The predicted scores in each game are based on how each team has played against similar ranking opposition, their kickers' success ratio and the international experience of each captain.

QBE's prediction is that New Zealand have a 50 per cent probability of winning, with England, Wales and Ireland at least a 90 per cent chance of reaching the quarter-finals, with Scotland 67 per cent.

