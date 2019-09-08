Follow live updates as King's College take on Hastings Boys' High School in the First XV final.

The HBHS first XV secured a berth in Sunday's National Top Four final in Palmerston North for the third time in four years with an 11-10 victory over Hamilton Boys' High School in their semifinal.

Hastings enjoyed the early territorial advantage and possession in wet conditions. They were rewarded for this domination when first five-eighth Latrell Ah Kiong slotted a penalty attempt at goal from 42 metres out in the seventh minute.

Hastings co-captain and blindside flanker Connor Wadley was unlucky not to score in the 18th minute after the bounce eluded him after a clever kick ahead from busy No 8 Cooper Flanders. Hastings defensive work during the first 30 minutes was outstanding and their breakdown work superb.

A solid tackle from centre Andrew Hayward in the 30th minute forced a turnover which resulted in winger Mefi Tupou scoring in the corner. The score remained 8-0 at halftime.

Second five-eighth Luke Ale opened Hamilton's account with a try five minutes into the second half. It followed 10 phases of sustained pressure.

First five-eighth Taha Kemara added the conversion. A successful penalty kick from Kemara two minutes later had Hamilton ahead for the first time in the match at 10-8.

Ah Kiong replied with a penalty in the 45th minute. Considering the atrocious weather conditions it was a mighty effort from the composed Hastings side which had no passengers.

They will meet King's College of Auckland in Sunday's final. King's College beat Nelson College 49-17 in their semifinal.