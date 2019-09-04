The Bay of Plenty Volcanix want to tread the fine line between structure and letting loose.

Those are the thoughts of Volcanix co-captain Christie Yule ahead of their second round Farah Palmer Cup campaign in Wellington in the capital on Saturday.

Yule says the team is keen to put out a good performance after the 37-24 loss to Counties Manukau in week one of the competition.

"It is just about having more confidence in our systems but also letting loose and expressing ourselves," Yule says.

"We draw a lot of confidence from that game [last week]. We have a few different moves we pulled off, but we probably didn't use them enough, and our defence was good at times. If we can do that for 80 minutes we will be alright."

Saturday's fixture is an important one, as a loss will have the Volcanix in a precarious position if they are to make the top four.

The competition is only seven weeks long and going into the halfway point needing to win the remaining games will be a challenge.

Yule says the fifth-week bye is not ideal placing as it could be a momentum killer.

"We want to win, we know we need to win, but it is more about the processes. It is more step-by-step and day-by-day, but you don't want to go into week three with two losses."

"What I am enjoying the most is that we are building a team with a different bunch of girls. The young ones have passion, enthusiasm an energy and it is awesome. We are a learning every training session and it is really exciting to see us develop as a team."

Volcanix coach Rodney Gibbs has made a couple of changes to the side from week one. Photo / George Novak

Volcanix coach Rodney Gibbs has made a couple of changes to the side from last week, with Tynealle Fitzgerald coming in to play in No 7 while Kendra Reynolds at blindside and Yule at No 8 complete the loose forward trio.

Fitzgerald will certainly compliment the game plan to move the ball round the park.

"We have shown we can play," Gibbs says.

"We just need to understand our roles a bit better. We have the right players, we are not a huge team, we know we have to get around the paddock and move the ball. It is just about belief."

Dynamic Black Ferns winger Renee Wickliffe moves to second five while Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly takes her place on the wing. Gibbs says Wickliffe will help organise the backline.

"She can play anywhere, she is that sort of player. I need people to lead from the front and she is one of those types of players. She knows the game and has good communication, it will put her a little bit closer and she can be of huge benefit to organising our general play."

Gibbs says this week the team has talked a lot about mindset ahead of the second game.

"Hopefully it will sort out a little bit around our start. We can't afford to let teams get a jump on us and then chase them later in the game. We need to go into it with some confidence and belief.

"We have had a good look at how we are operating as a unit, the girls are understanding a little bit more about what we are trying to achieve. With a game under their belt, the young girls are better for it and now we want our senior girls to also step up and lead."

Farah Palmer Cup:

Saturday, September 7.

Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Wellington.

Jerry Collins Stadium, Porirua, 1pm.

Volcanix team to play Wellington:

Angel Mulu, Luka Connor, Baye Jacob, Karli Faneva, Kelsie Wills, Kendra Reynolds, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Christie Yule (C), Jade Tuilaepa, Mystery McLean Kora, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Renee Wickliffe, Danielle Paenga, Natalie Walford, Sapphire Tapsell.

Reserves: Lily Florence, Janina Kahn, Amanda Aldridge, Natalie Delamere, Arorangi Tauranga, Tania-Rose Raharuhi, Azalleyah Maaka.