The moment Mickey Mouse met two All Black legends has been captured on camera.

Dan Carter posted two photos on social media of his trip to Tokyo Disneyland with former teammate Richie McCaw.

The former All Black duo got into the Disney spirit, sporting Mickey Mouse gear during their visit to the theme park.

"Ever been to Disneyland with Richie McCaw?" Carter wrote on Instagram.

The post even prompted a response from their long-time Springbok rival Bryan Habana who called the photos "brilliant".

Last month, Carter joked that a helicopter ride put a strain on his friendship with McCaw.

But it seems their bond is as strong as ever.