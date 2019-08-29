All Black Aaron Smith was smiling for more than one reason yesterday.

Not only was the halfback named in the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad, Smith and his partner Teagan Voykovich welcomed their baby son into the world.

Smith announced the news by posting a heartfelt picture to Instagram today carrying his baby son, Luka, down a hallway in Dunedin hospital.

"Welcome to the world beautiful boy - Luka Fox Smith - 28-8-2019," Smith posted on Instagram.

The pair announced their engagement in March while Smith was on an injury-enforced break from playing for the Highlanders.

After being part of the All Blacks side to lift the Webb Ellis Cup in 2015, Smith will be seeking his second World Cup title in Japan next month.