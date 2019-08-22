As D-Day approaches, former All Black Frank Bunce has weighed in on who he thinks shouldn't make the World Cup squad.

Calling out veteran midfielders Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty's recent form, Bunce he wouldn't select the pair because "they're not gonna win us a World Cup".

"I wouldn't take Sonny Bill Williams or Ryan Crotty to be honest," Bunce told TVNZ.

"They're not gonna lose us one but they're not gonna win us one."

Williams returned to the All Blacks for Saturday's 36-0 Bledisloe Cup victory, while Crotty hasn't played since suffering a broken thumb in the Super Rugby semifinal.

Voicing his concern over the pair's recent injury woes, Bunce said the experienced duo's extended time off the field should see younger players granted a spot in the squad.

"Crotty hasn't played for a while now and Sonny Bill, he had a great game the other night admittedly," Bunce who played 55 tests for the All Blacks said. "But I don't think Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty are gonna win us a World Cup - great players that they are and have been but they're not gonna win us a World Cup.

"I'm more for Ngani Laumape and Braydon Ennor, probably ... They're young guys and they're in form at the moment. I'd be more inclined to take a couple of guys that are chomping at the bit."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is expected to name just four midfielders in his 31-man squad that will be named on August 28.

After the All Blacks' thrashing of the Wallabies, Hansen admitted there were a few areas in the squad that required robust discussion before the official announcement.

"By and large, even Joe Public could pick pretty much the large majority of the team because it's obvious who should be in," he said after his side retained the Bledisloe Cup for yet another year. "When it comes down to the last six or seven players and the combinations you want, that's when you get the robust discussions."

"We've baked a lot of the cake, now it's about getting it out of the oven and putting a bit of icing on it."