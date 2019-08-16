The Whangārei Boys' High School 1st XV are looking to make more history when it plays Westlake BHS at North Harbour Stadium tonight.
The teams play as the curtainraiser game to North Harbour against Counties-Manukau in their ITM clash but, more importantly, the Whangārei school side will be looking for a win.
The side has made history by making it into its first final but is aiming to go one better by winning the Fuji-Xerox North Harbour 1A 1st XV Rugby competition, which has been running for four years.
Coach Harry Darkins said the the two teams had squared off during the season and had come away with one win each.
"We know they have been the benchmark for this competition but we're not worried about them. It's about our performance and, if we play to our abilities, we can win."
Darkins said preparations this week had been consistent with their approach to all games this season.
The WBHS side would be able to hear vocal support from the stands with two busloads of parents and supporters heading to North Harbour stadium to watch the game.
"It's pretty exciting for the team to step out there on a pitch like that," Darkins said.
The WBHS side made the finals with a win over Manurewa last weekend.
"We couldn't have asked for a better game going into the finals. Both were strong teams and were physical and brutal. Our players are just buzzing about tonight."
The game will be televised on Sky Sport 1 and kicks off at 3.45pm.
The team against Manurewa was:
1 Nik Kini
2 Riki Shelford
3 Ngakau Waho
4 Josh Beehre
5 Reno Leef
6 Lucas Thompson
7 Brody Cameron
8 Jordan Dwight
9 Luke Trigg
10 Rocky Olsen
11 Dylan Hook
12 Kian Kake
13 Javarne Porter
14 Malachi Te-Rore King
15 Max Brunker
16 Koha Mahanga
17 Xavier Kaipo
18 Dilano Henry-Turner
19 Zachariah Wickman
20 Lochie Espiner
21 Charme Henry-Turner
22 Jake Pulupaki