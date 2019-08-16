The Whangārei Boys' High School 1st XV are looking to make more history when it plays Westlake BHS at North Harbour Stadium tonight.

The teams play as the curtainraiser game to North Harbour against Counties-Manukau in their ITM clash but, more importantly, the Whangārei school side will be looking for a win.

The side has made history by making it into its first final but is aiming to go one better by winning the Fuji-Xerox North Harbour 1A 1st XV Rugby competition, which has been running for four years.

Coach Harry Darkins said the the two teams had squared off during the season and had come away with one win each.

"We know they have been the benchmark for this competition but we're not worried about them. It's about our performance and, if we play to our abilities, we can win."

Darkins said preparations this week had been consistent with their approach to all games this season.

The WBHS side would be able to hear vocal support from the stands with two busloads of parents and supporters heading to North Harbour stadium to watch the game.

"It's pretty exciting for the team to step out there on a pitch like that," Darkins said.

The WBHS side made the finals with a win over Manurewa last weekend.

"We couldn't have asked for a better game going into the finals. Both were strong teams and were physical and brutal. Our players are just buzzing about tonight."

The game will be televised on Sky Sport 1 and kicks off at 3.45pm.

Kian Kake leads the haka for Whangārei Boys' High School.

Dylan Hook on the burst.

The team against Manurewa was:

1 Nik Kini

2 Riki Shelford

3 Ngakau Waho

4 Josh Beehre

5 Reno Leef

6 Lucas Thompson

7 Brody Cameron

8 Jordan Dwight

9 Luke Trigg

10 Rocky Olsen

11 Dylan Hook

12 Kian Kake

13 Javarne Porter

14 Malachi Te-Rore King

15 Max Brunker

16 Koha Mahanga

17 Xavier Kaipo

18 Dilano Henry-Turner

19 Zachariah Wickman

20 Lochie Espiner

21 Charme Henry-Turner

22 Jake Pulupaki