Israel Folau deleted and then revived his social media accounts one day before his legal fight gets underway against Rugby Australia.

Yesterday Folau's Twitter or Instagram accounts were shut down before returning back to life overnight.

The Former Wallabies star had his multimillion-dollar contract torn up by Rugby Australia over a social media post in which he paraphrased a Bible passage, saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Folau was told if he took down his controversial Instagram post it would be deemed as remorseful and would have potentially downgraded his code of conduct breach from "high level" to a low or mid-level breach.

Despite the advice Folau chose not to remove the post, which remained on his Instagram page until Monday afternoon.

After the two parties failed to reach an agreement at a mediation hearing at the Fair Work Commission on June 28, Folau announced he was launching legal action against his former employers in RA and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal.

"I confirm I have commenced court proceedings against Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs. Thank you to those who have supported me over this journey — it has meant so much to Maria and me. God bless," Folau wrote in a Twitter post.

I confirm I have commenced court proceedings against Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs. Thank you to those who have supported me over this journey – it has meant so much to Maria and me. God bless. pic.twitter.com/Ojgw9uRw79 — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) July 31, 2019

The committed Christian argues he was unfairly dismissed on religious grounds. Folau, 30, is seeking $10 million in damages from RA and wants his contract reinstated.

The Australian reports his legal team insists he should still be playing for the Waratahs and the Wallabies, including in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

"His form and natural talent suggests he would continue to be a star player for both teams," the unfair termination claim says, per The Australian.

More than 20,000 people have donated about $2.2 million to help fund Folau's legal battle via a campaign page set up by the Australian Christian Lobby. The ACL effort replaced an earlier campaign on GoFundMe, which was taken down by the platform for breaching its service guidelines.