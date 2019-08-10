Scott Barrett has become the fourth All Black to be sent off in a test match after a receiving a red card just before halftime in the opening Bledisloe Cup test.

French referee Jerome Garces, who also sent off Sonny Bill Williams in 2017, gave Barrett a red card after a no arm tackle on Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper. His elbow connected the back of Hooper's head.

Cyril Brownlie, Colin Meads and Williams are the only previous All Blacks to be sent off.

"For me I have a clear picture on the field," Garces told the television match official.

Advertisement

"He never uses his arm. He just puts his shoulder and elbow on the neck and head so it's clearly dangerous. It's direct with force so I have no option but to be a red card against four," he added.

The All Blacks trail 16-12 at halftime and will be left with 14 men for the remainder of the game.

Williams was handed a four-week ban for a no arm tackle on Anthony Watson in the second Lions test in 2017.

A similar ban would probably rule Barrett out of the final two tests before the Rugby World Cup against Australia next week in Auckland and Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.

39’ | Big moment here as Scott Barrett is given a red card for foul play. The All Blacks will play the rest of this match with 14 players.



Australia 16 - All Blacks 12#AUSvNZL — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 10, 2019

Jerome Garces sure does like sending off All Blacks. #AUSvNZL — Patrick McKendry (@patmck6) August 10, 2019

Jérôme Garcès sent off Sonny Bill Williams (correctly) against the Lions. He has just sent off Scott Barrett (correctly) against the Wallabies.



Guess who is refereeing South Africa v New Zealand at the World Cup?#AUSvNZL — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) August 10, 2019