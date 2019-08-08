Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has shrugged off Steve Hansen referring to him as 'Mickey Mouse' as simply a part of the game.

In an event in Wellington in February, Hansen poked fun at his Australian counterpart, saying "they've got Mickey Mouse coaching Aussie".

The comment was resurfaced by local media in Perth this week ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup test, which will be the first meeting between the two sides this year.

"It's no drama for me," Cheika said of Hansen's comment.

Advertisement

"It's the nature of the game, you go out there and rip into each other, and you socialise afterwards straight away."

Michael Cheika. Photo / Getty Images

Cheika said there were two ways of looking at a comment like that: you can take it as a sign of disrespect, or simply as part of the game. He chose the former, and explained it's what goes on behind the scenes that matters.

The teams will hold a moment of silence for late All Blacks legend Sir Brian Lochore, who died after a battle with cancer at the weekend. Cheika explained the All Blacks reached out to the Wallabies to ask about the possibility of commemorating Lochore's life.

"They sent me an email about it and the first thing I did without hesitation was say yes," Cheika said.

"[He was] an icon of the game and at an occasion like this he should be commemorated with a moment of silence before the match. That's the way I'd like to think that footy goes. That's my style anyway."