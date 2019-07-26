Today we look ahead to the weekend's massive All Blacks test with the Springboks and we're joined by one absolute legend - Mr Nathan Rarere. The Radio Sport Breakfast host joins us to talk the hottest topic on everyone's lips, is the All Blacks' new first-five, fullback combination, aptly coined Beau'unga, a World Cup-winning combination?

Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended for ages 18+

As well as Beau'unga, we took a walk down one very nostalgic memory lane - the Silver Ferns' spectacular Netball World Cup victory.

It took audiences around the country back to the old trans-Tasman battles we missed so much, and it's fair to say more than one tear may have been shed.

All this plus so much more. Stay Stoked!

