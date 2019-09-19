The All Blacks and Springboks have played 98 tests. This may be the worst of them.

'New Zealand 0, South Africa 0'

Back in 1921 it was four points for a dropped goal, three for a try, three for a penalty, three for a goal from a mark and two for a conversion. But none of that mattered on September 21 at a very wet Athletic Park.

It was the third and final test of the first ever series between two nations returning to international rugby following World War I, where thirteen All Blacks perished.

South Africa's last test was in 1913 and the All Blacks in 1914.

The All Blacks won the first test in mid-August at Carisbrook by 13-5. South Africa claimed the second test a fortnight later by 9-5 at Eden Park.

The tourists then beat Waikato, Hawke's Bay/Poverty Bay, New Zealand Maori and Nelson/Golden Bay-Motueka / Marlborough before the series decider in Wellington.

According to Men in Black, rain began to fall at 6pm on Friday creating appalling conditions for the Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Despite the lack of points there were some thrilling moments for the Wellington fans, who'd waited eight years for a test match.

South Africa looked to score early before an All Black hand forced the ball to save the day.

Boks winger Bill Zeller also had a shot at goal from a mark. All Blacks wing Keith Siddells made a break before halftime but the ball got stuck in a puddle as he tried to toe it ahead.

The water-logged surface wrecked an All Black scoring chance when wing Jack Steel slipped with the tryline begging. Other chances for New Zealand also went begging late in the game.

A 0-0 scoreline wasn't new to South Africa, who played in a similar stalemate against a Taranaki side including All Blacks Nap Kingston, Alf West and Dick Fogarty.

The All Blacks have played only one other 0-0 test, against Scotland in 1964. This pointless effort with South Africa was the first of eight occasions in which New Zealand have failed to score in 585 tests.

The All Blacks and South Africa have played in five draws, the last being in Wellington in July.

For All Blacks Karl Ifwersen, Siddells, Billy Fea and Charles Fletcher it would be their only test match for New Zealand.

New Zealand didn't play again for three years, and not at home until 1930. But the next two tests against Ireland and Wales in 1924 also saw them hold their opponents to zero.

The All Blacks also managed that in 1963-64, a sequence including the aforementioned 0-0 result at Edinburgh.

