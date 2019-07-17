Could be high old times at the Grand Hotel when McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu players decide to spend the vouchers won during round robin play of the Tasman Tanning division 1 rugby season.

The premier club players have $1000 to spend between them after the final round last weekend where they secured a semifinal spot after comprehensively beating Dave Hoskin Marist 46-10 at Spriggens Park.

The vouchers, all courtesy of the Grand Hotel, were won in the heat of battle throughout the season with the club claiming one and two individual players the other two.

Ruapehu captain and flanker Jamie Hughes went into the final round robin match against Marist last weekend with an unassailable four-point lead in the Grand Irish Bar Most Valuable Player Award, but only hung on by a solitary point after team mate Campbell Hart claimed maximum points on Saturday.

Hughes finished the season with 17 MVP points ahead of Hart on 16 and Ratana's Marius Joseph on 15.

The fact that Joseph managed to finish a close third despite playing for a team that struggled all season goes to show how fair the competition is.

MVP points are awarded by players and management of opposing teams each week.

On Saturday Hughes failed to attract a single point from Marist, while Hart received the maximum three.

For his MVP win Hughes receives a $300 Grand Hotel voucher, while Hart pockets $200 for finishing runner-up. Add to that the $500 the Ruapehu side bagged for winning the Paul Mitchell Cup after going through round one of the premier season unbeaten and you have the folding to fund a high old time in the Grand Hotel should they decide to band together and combine vouchers.

While Hughes has had a memorable club season, word is that he is unlikely to play for Steelform Wanganui this year due to "family commitments".

He will be sadly missed on the side of the Whanganui representative scrum where he has also stamped his mark in no uncertain fashion in recent years.