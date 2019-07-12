Beauden Barrett's future is now confirmed – he's off to the Blues – and now the attention will turn to the future of his brother Jordie, another Hurricanes player who is off contract and looking at other opportunities.

They are understood to be the Blues and the Highlanders, and both would welcome the services of a 22-year-old All Blacks outside back capable of playing in the midfield.

In a move which will would horrify Hurricanes' fans and delight their own supporters in equal measure, the Blues would dearly love to have Beauden's big little brother Jordie to join him in Auckland as they have lost Melani Nanai to English club Worcester and are in the market for a fullback – especially one with the physical attributes of the 1.96m Jordie, who has played nine tests.

The Highlanders are also in the market as they seek to replace All Black Ben Smith, who is leaving New Zealand after the World Cup.

Beauden Barrett said of Jordie today: "He's going through his contractual stuff at the moment. I'm not too sure where that's at. He'll make a call when he's ready."

In an interview with Newstalk ZB today, the pair's father, Kevin "Smiley" Barrett, a former Hurricanes loose forward, said: "Jordie has a tough decision to make, too. That was why he moved to the Hurricanes, to play with Beauden, so he has a tough couple of weeks ahead of him."

All Blacks brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett could both be suiting up for the Blues next year. Photo / Photosport

Blues chief executive Michael Redman told the Herald today that the Blues never comment on potential signings or otherwise, but added that Jordie had big decisions to make over the next few weeks.

The Hurricanes are hugely disappointed at Beauden Barrett's departure for the Blues and the mood in Wellington will worsen if Jordie follows.

There is understood to be a feeling there that New Zealand Rugby helped smooth the way for Beauden's move more than perhaps they should have – particularly around the sabbatical clauses in his contract.

Barrett has signed for four years with New Zealand Rugby and the Blues, and while he won't play for Leon MacDonald's team until mid-way through next season after a post-World Cup break, it's understood that the Hurricanes hoped he would see out the 2020 season with them rather than the Blues.

Their current first-five options are Fletcher Smith and Jackson Garden-Bachop, so they will be in the market for a new, experienced No 10. They will also hope they don't have to go to the market for a new fullback.