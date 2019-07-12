Rod Latham endured Cricket World Cup pain when the New Zealand cricket team crashed out of the 1992 tournament in heartbreaking style.

But tonight he's hoping to lay that ghost to rest as he cheers on son Tom and his Black Caps teammates in their bid to become the first Kiwi team to win the event.

Twenty-seven years ago Rod was a member of the side that stumbled so painfully in their eventual World Cup semifinal loss to Pakistan in front of a sold-out Eden Park.

He said time hadn't erased all the memories of that defeat.

But as Tom's team prepares to face-off against England at Lorde's tomorrow night, he said a victory would definitely bury the pain of '92.

"1992 gets brought up every now and then," 58-year-old Rod told the Herald on Sunday.

"We were so close yet so far. But that is cricket, that is sport. That is the way it goes and you have to go on."

Former Black Cap Rod Latham says a win by his son's side would help get over the disappointment of the failed 1992 Cricket World Cup campaign. Photo / New Zealand Herald

New Zealand seemed set for a win in the 1992 semi until captain Martin Crowe was forced from the field with injury and Pakistan launched a late comeback.

Rod said a victory tonight would help ease the lingering disappointment.

"They will be confident enough to get up and do the job. Everyone had written them off."

Rod has been leading a tour group of New Zealand cricket fans after the Black Caps' march to the final at cricket venues around the UK. His wife, Sally, is also on the tour.

The proud parents haven't seen Tom since the epic semifinal clash with India, leaving him alone to concentrate on what was required to secure a historic win in the final.

"I have seen him a little bit while over here," Rod said. "We have had the odd dinner, which is nice, but it is their time and I try to stay in the background."

Tom Latham is set for the biggest game of his career in Sunday's Cricket World Cup final. Photo / photosport.co.nz

The tour group arrived in late June, and attended successive round robin losses to Pakistan, Australia and England. Then came that game against India.

"It was nice to have one where they got a win, and in such a big occasion it has been massive," Rod said.

"The Indian fans were very gracious in losing. They were the first to congratulate us and that was quite good, they are good fans.

"We punch above our weight, us Kiwis, and we did that [against India]."

Latham shared a few victory drinks with tour group members after the dramatic triumph.

"We came back to the hotel and had a few beers and, as Kiwis do, enjoyed the moment," he laughed.

Rod played four tests and 33 one-day internationals for New Zealand in an international cricket career spanning 1990-94. He also played representative rugby for Canterbury.

Tom made his international cricket debut in 2012 and has since played 43 tests and 94 one-day internationals - including all nine Black Caps matches at this year's World Cup.

In the build-up to Thursday's dramatic semifinal win he said he was hoping the current Black Caps could top the success his dad's side had in 1992.

"I've spoken to [Dad] a lot over the years about that tournament," Tom said. "It was the same format as this one and hopefully we can go one better than they did."

Tom was a member of the 2015 Black Caps' World Cup squad, but did not play.

Rod said the fact so many of that side still made up the team at this World Cup could be a key in the final.

"They know what it is about," he said. "They are experienced enough as a group to know what is required. And sometimes in these big occasions you have to lose one to win one. And hopefully they have lost the one they need to lose and can go one better."