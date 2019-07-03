In any team sport, positional depth can be the key to success; and a glance at the 39-man All Blacks squad announced on Tuesday night shows New Zealand rugby is in a good place.

It makes the jostling for spots all the more fierce and with the World Cup fast approaching, that will only intensify.

The first squad of the season indicates the front row could be the most tightly contested, with 20-test All Black Nathan Harris missing out on one of the four hooker spots.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen speaks during the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announcement at Ponsonby Rugby Club in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

"There's some stuff that we'd like Nathan to work on that haven't been to the standard we'd like and we'll talk to him about that," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said of Harris' omission.

With Dane Coles and Codie Taylor the incumbent first and second choice for the All Blacks, the remaining two spots were awarded to Highlander Liam Coltman and young Hurricane Asafo Aumua.

Hansen noted the strength of Coltman's core roles at set pieces was a big tick in his favour when it came to selecting the squad, while Aumua's potential and improvement since returning from injury earned him a spot in the 39.

"Aumua is a player who has an enormous amount of potential and has tidied up his core roles as well. His attitude is good; he's a young Keven Mealamu," Hansen said.

"We'll wait and see whether he goes to the World Cup or not, but it's a great opportunity for him to be in the environment and put his hand up.

"It's opportunity time, isn't it? There's nothing better than giving people an opportunity and seeing them take it."

Harris will still have a chance to impress the selectors, however, being named in the Māori All Blacks team to meet Fiji for two matches later this month. The 27-year-old won't be the only one looking to use the opportunity to force his way back into the All Blacks' set-up, with halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi also missing selection in the initial squad.

Nathan Harris has been left out of the All Blacks' 39-man squad for the Rugby Championship. Photo / Photosport

"The door's not shut for Nathan obviously, because he's going to get a couple of games for the New Zealand Māori against Fiji and we know enough about Nathan to know if we brought him back in tomorrow he'd be fine. It's just an area again where we have some talent."

Māori All Blacks squad to face Fiji

Ash Dixon, Nathan Harris, Tyrel Lomax, Ben May, Marcel Renata, Ross Wright, Tom Franklin, Pari Pari Parkinson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Mitchell Karpik, Reed Prinsep, Bryn Hall, Jonathan Ruru, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Otere Black, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith, Alex Nankivell, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Jordan Hyland, Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui.

All Blacks squad for first two games of Rugby Championship

Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Jackson Hemopo, Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Kieran Read, Ardie Savea, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Josh Ioane, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Braydon Ennor, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Ben Smith.