“BehindNAmeBop”


Les Elder is a fierce rugby player who respects the sport she loves. As the captain of the Black Ferns, the Tauranga-based athlete hits hard, puts her body on the line and leads by example. Her friends however know another side to the busy 32-year-old, describing her as loyal, honest, resilient, compassionate and fearless, while also giving her a flurry of nicknames along way. In today's Behind the Name, Kristin Macfarlane finds out more about the Rangataua and Bay of Plenty Volcanix rugby player who is about to travel to San Diego with her Black Ferns teammates to compete

Related articles: