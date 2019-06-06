Israel Folau will seek up to $10 million in damages from Rugby Australia in a lawsuit that looks to prove the termination of his Rugby Australia contract was "unlawful".

In documents filed to the Fair Work Commission Folau seeks to have the May 20 sacking deemed unlawful as he pursues the $5 million value of his contract as well as other damages for lost opportunities.

It is understood that if Folau is successful those other damages could see all damages total approximately $10 millions — and that figure has in the past been reported as potentially being able to bankrupt Rugby Australia.

"The termination has cost Mr Folau the best years of his rugby career, participation at the Rugby World Cup, the chance to become the greatest Wallaby try-scorer (a decades-old record he was likely to break), and the associated exposure and opportunities," Folau's application stated.

"As well as around $5 million in lost salary, Mr Folau will claim in respect of the loss of these opportunities (renewal of contract, sponsorships, etc).

"The damages will be particularised in due course, but will be substantial. In addition, Mr Folau will seek civil penalties."

In a statement, Folau said he felt his treatment by RA and the Waratahs had left him no choice but to stand up for his beliefs.

"I will forever be grateful and proud to have played the sport I love for our nation. Ours is an amazing country built on important principles, including freedom of religion. A nation made up of so many different faiths and cultural backgrounds will never be truly rich unless this freedom applies to all of us," he said.

"The messages of support we have received over these difficult few weeks have made me realise there are many Australians who feel their fundamental rights are being steadily eroded.

"No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion."