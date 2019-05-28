The Chiefs and Super Rugby are set to lead the way in taking a stand against homophobia in rugby.

In the wake of the Israel Folau and Crusaders sagas, a historic Super Rugby initiative will promote more inclusion and tolerance in the sport.

The Herald can reveal that next month the Melbourne Rebels will host the Chiefs at AAMI Park for Super Rugby's first-ever Pride Round with initiatives to 'lead the way for inclusion and anti-homophobia'.

It's understood that the Melbourne Rebels will wear a special pride kit - subjective to final clearance from SANZAAR - with the Chiefs encouraged to collaborate and sport their own one-off jersey.

The event will come just months after Folau had his contract terminated by Rugby Australia for making anti-gay posts on social media.

The Wallabies star's comments sparked a storm of controversy and focused attention on homophobia in the sport.

Last week, the Crusaders became embroiled in claims several players made fun of a gay man in a South African fast food restaurant while on tour, allegedly imitating his voice and making limp wrist gestures.

The players have denied the allegations but NZ Rugby has launched an independent investigation to examine the claims.

A pride game curtain raiser will also feature during the round 18 fixture with the first-ever all-Australian gay rugby team set to debut.

The historic side will be assembled by players from the four major established gay rugby clubs in Australia - the Melbourne Chargers, Sydney Convicts, Brisbane Hustlers and Perth Rams.

The Chiefs are set to unveil a special one-off uniform for the pride match. Photo / Getty

Players and officials from the Rebels will also be approached to volunteer as Diversity Ambassadors following the campaign.

The Chiefs were unable to elaborate on the match but said they were "supportive of the concept as rugby is for everyone".



The initiative comes after recent research from Monash University revealed an alarming presence of homophobic language present in the sport.

Of the Kiwi and Australian teenage rugby players surveyed, 75 per cent had heard words such as "fag" and "poof" used in the past two weeks, with 53 per cent of them admitting to having used the slurs themselves.

Further research revealed that 87 per cent of young gay men are completely or partially in the closet while playing sport and 75 per cent believed an openly gay spectator would not be safe at a sporting event.

Monash University's Sport Inclusion researcher Erik Denison. Photo / Supplied

Monash University's Sport Inclusion researcher Erik Denison told the Herald last month that campaigns led by high-profile sports stars would be the best way to start stamping out the issue of homophobic language in the sport.

"There is an alarming number of players and coaches using the language," Denison said "Coaches, especially, are normalising the language.

"It creates an environment and culture that is not fun and is one of the main reasons gay and straight people leave the sport.

"It's not banter. It's harmful and we need to focus on the harm it can cause."

Monash University is set to revisit its research following the Super Rugby Pride Round campaign to test the behavioural change.

The Super Rugby Pride Round is set to kick off at 9:45 pm (NZT) on June 14.