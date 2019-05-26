All the winners and losers from the latest round of Super Rugby.

Forward of the week: Siya Kolisi (Stormers)

The Stormers and Springboks loose forward has always been a tough man to handle in the tight stuff and he's now adding a new dimension to his game with his runs in the midfield. He scored a long-range try off a set piece against the Crusaders a week ago and did the same thing against the Highlanders. An all-round threat.

Back of the week: Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

Didn't miss a beat against the Blues despite being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in the days prior. It was Mo'unga's perfectly weighted kick which set up Bryn Hall's try and he almost scored a spectacular one himself in the left corner. He also kicked well tactically and off the tee. The 25 year old is a brilliant and nerveless talent.

World Cup watch: Rieko Ioane (Blues)

Rieko Ioane. Photo / Getty Images

Memo to Rieko – just put the ball down safely when you're over the tryline. Coach Leon MacDonald admitted to a nervous moment when the TMO had to judge whether Ioane lost the ball in the act of scoring against the Crusaders: "It's a killer for the coach if that's a knock on," he said.

Advertisement

Ups

Stormers:

First a draw against the Crusaders, and now a big win over the Highlanders. The men from Cape Town are up into the playoff mix in eighth place, a drastic turnaround. They face the ninth-placed Lions in Johannesburg next – a big game.

Siya Kolisi has become an all-around threat for the Stormers. Photo / Getty Images

Amanaki Mafi:

The Sunwolves No 8 played only 59 minutes in his side's big loss to the Rebels in Tokyo, but he was devastating during his time on the field, clocking up 115 metres with the ball. No other Sunwolves player ran for more than 38, and Mafi chipped in with a team-high three turnovers as well.

Downs

Highlanders:

The southern men are now down in 10th place and running out of time. After their loss to the Stormers they have only two matches to go – both at home against the Bulls and Waratahs. They're winnable, but other results will play a part in whether they make playoffs.

Will Genia: There were real concerns for the Wallabies and Rebels halfback after he was knocked senseless against the Sunwolves in Tokyo. He showed bravery in tackling the rampaging Amanaki Mafi, but an accidental kick to the side of the head by a Sunwolves player sent Genia down and out.

Results

Chiefs 19

(Pita Gus Sowakula, Atu Moli, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Marty McKenzie 2 cons)

Reds 13

(Taniela Tupou try; Bryce Hegarty con, 2 pens)

Brumbies 22 (Tevita Kuridrani 3, Irae Simone tries; Christian Lealiifano con)

Bulls 10 (Hanro Liebenberg try; Manie Libbok con, pen)

Rebels 52 (Marika Koroibete 2, Jack Maddocks 2, Angus Cottrell, Dane Haylett-Petty, Michael Ruru, Jordan Uelese tries; Quade Cooper 6 cons)

Sunwolves 7 (Jason Emery try; Hayden Parker con)

Crusaders 19 (Bryn Hall try; Richie Mo'unga con, 4 pens)

Blues 11 (Rieko Ioane try; Harry Plummer 2 pens)

Jaguares 23 (Ramiro Moyano 2 tries; Domingo Miotti 2 cons, pen, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla 2 pens)

Waratahs 15 (Penalty try, Curtis Rona tries; Bernard Foley pen)

Stormers 34 (Hershel Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Cobus Wiese, Jean-Luc du Plessis tries; Joshua Stander 3 cons, pen, du Plessis con, pen)

Highlanders 22 (Sio Tomkinson, Waisake Naholo, Siate Tokolahi tries; Marty Banks con, pen, Dan Hollinshead con)

Sharks 27 (Curwin Bosch, Daniel du Preez, Makazole Mapimpi tries; Bosch 3 cons, 2 pens)

Lions 17 (Lionel Mapoe, Cyle Brink tries; Elton Jantjies 2 cons, pen)